New Update on Lauri Markkanen Trade Amid Warriors Rumors
It has been reported many places that the Golden State Warriors have strong trade interest in Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. While there is no indication Utah wants to trade the talented forward, it seems they are more open to fielding calls than they had been in previous transaction periods.
In a new article on his Substack, NBA insider Marc Stein revealed the latest on Markkanen, reporting that at least one team pursuing the star forward has expressed confidence that he will indeed be dealt.
"At least one team that has shown interest in Markkanen is projecting confidence that the Jazz will indeed trade Markkanen in the near future even if they extend him ... and despite the fact that the 7-foot Finn, by all accounts, wants to stay in Salt Lake City," Stein wrote. "Reason being according to the team consulted: The challenges faced thus far in acquiring top-level players to play alongside him. That could make the trade route more attractive … especially given the projected strength of the NBA's 2025 and 2026 drafts."
Stein also detailed some of the difficulty Utah may have netting the type of return a player of Markkanen's caliber would usually require, since the 2023 All-Star is set to make just $18M next season in the final year of his contract. That said, a Markkanen trade is certainly not impossible, and it seems there is a level of confidence from at least one of his potential suitors that a deal will take place.
