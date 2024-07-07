New Update on Steph Curry's Injury Scare at USA Basketball Camp
USA Basketball is in Las Vegas for their training camp ahead of the Paris Olympics. This Team USA roster is among the greatest ever, as it includes an impressive group of top-tier NBA players. Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is on the Team USA roster for his first Olympics, and reportedly had a bit of an injury scare during day two of training camp.
According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry was seen having his right hand checked out after Team USA's scrimmage, and had been looking down at it while continuing to participate in practice:
This report caused quite the concern among Warriors fans, as it was hard to determine the extent of Curry's discomfort from the initial report. In a follow-up post from Johnson, it was revealed that Warriors and Team USA head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Curry's hand, and said it is not something to worry too much about:
This is an encouraging update from Kerr, not only for the Warriors and their fans, but for Team USA basketball. It was reported on Sunday by Shams Charania of The Athletic that Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is dealing with a minor calf strain that has him sidelined to begin Team USA camp, so the team certainly does not want to have any more marquee players unable to go through full practices.
