Paolo Banchero's Monster Dunk in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral
The Orlando Magic are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night for a cross-conference matchup, and the stars have certainly shown up in the Kia Center.
The Magic hold a lead at halftime, but Warriors superstar Steph Curry has done everything he can to keep Golden State afloat, scoring 21 first-half points. On the other end, Magic star Paolo Banchero has been unstoppable.
Banchero started the game by making his first eight shots, tallying 24 points by halftime on 10-12 shooting to lead Orlando to a 14-point lead. On top of an impressive performance, Banchero threw down one of the best dunks anyone will see in the entire season, slamming one over Warriors center Kevon Looney. The monster dunk in the first quarter has gone viral across social media.
Via Hoop Central: "PAOLO BANCHERO POSTER. 🔥🔥🔥"
Via NBA: "PAOLO POSTER OH MY 💥💥 BANCHERO SHOWS OFF THE BOUNCE ON THIS SLAM!!"
Via Bleacher Report: "PAOLO THROWS IT DOWN 🔨"
Banchero, 22, is coming off his first All-Star season, but his 2024-25 campaign has been largely ruined by injuries. Through 26 games entering Thursday's contest, Banchero is averaging 23.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists
The former first-overall pick led the Magic to a close first-round playoff series last season, losing in seven games to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Due to injuries, the Magic have fallen off a bit this season, but the resurgence of Banchero will certainly keep them alive.
