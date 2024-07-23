Philadelphia 76ers Announce Signing of Former Golden State Warriors Player
In an official press release on Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers announced the two-way contract signing of 6-foot-3 guard Jeff Dowtin. In their official announcement, the 76ers detailed the following:
"Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Dowtin Jr. recently played in seven summer-league games with the 76ers between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, averaging of 17.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, and a team-best 5.7 assists. He tallied at least 15 points in each of his seven summer contests, including a trio of 18-point games."
Along with his solid showing this summer, Dowtin has put together some incredible G League performances in his professional career. This includes a game last season for the Delaware Blue Coats with 41 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds:
On his NBA career, including his start in the league with the Golden State Warriors, the 76ers wrote the following:
"Overall, Dowtin Jr. holds NBA averages of 2.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 11.1 minutes in 46 career contests with Orlando, Milwaukee, Golden State, Toronto, and Philadelphia. Dowtin Jr. originally signed with the G League’s Lakeland Magic following the 2020 NBA Draft, helping the team to the 2021 NBA G League title. He made his NBA debut the ensuing season with Golden State on Nov. 3, 2021."
Making his debut with Golden State in 2021, Dowtin played just four NBA games for the Warriors, but did spend time with their G League affiliate while on a two-way contract. Dowtin will be a restricted NBA free agent after next season.
