Recent Warriors Draft Pick Signs With New Team
At the NBA trade deadline, the San Antonio Spurs played facilitator as part of a massive four-team deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Washington Wizards. As part of the trade, the Spurs acquired Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the Wizards, but his tenure in San Antonio was quickly cut short.
After receiving Baldwin Jr., the Spurs waived him, allowing him to hit the open market. Now, a couple of weeks later, "PBJ" has found a new home.
The LA Clippers' G League affiliate, San Diego Clippers, have announced the signing of Baldwin Jr., adding a former five-star recruit to their roster. The Golden State Warriors initially took a chance on the 6-foot-9 forward with the 28th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. In his rookie season as a Warrior, Baldwin Jr. averaged 3.9 points on 38.1% shooting from beyond the arc.
Baldwin Jr. spent the last two seasons with the Wizards but has gotten more opportunity in the G League. Through six G League appearances this season, Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.2 points and 7.0 rebounds with underwhelming 45.8/32.5/66.7 shooting splits.
Baldwin Jr. was a highly-touted prospect with his long frame and smooth jump shot, but his skill set has not translated to the next level. The 22-year-old forward has plenty of time to grow, and a new opportunity in San Diego could be exactly what he needs to help reach his potential.
