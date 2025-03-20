RJ Barrett's Status for Warriors vs Raptors
The Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors are set for another contest on Thursday night.
The Warriors are entering this game following a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday thanks to Jimmy Butler who had a 24-10 points-assists double-double. The Warriors have won 13 of their last 15 contests with their only losses in that stretch coming against the Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers.
The Warriors and Raptorsteams have played each other once this season with Toronto getting the upper hand. In that game, Barnes finished with 23 points and 6 assists which both led the team while Stephen Curry finished the contest with 26 points and 7 assists despite falling short. This will be the final matchup between the two franchises ahead of the playoffs.
While the Raptors enter this game as big underdogs, their path will be much more difficult thanks to the status of RJ Barrett. Barrett is listed as out due to rest. The Raptors only have 13 games left in their season and are five games out of being in the play-in tournament, so they're likely done attempting to play their key stars.
Unfortunately playing without Barrett will be a huge task as Barrett currently averages 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists while having 47/36/65 shooting splits.
The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors face off at 10:00 p.m. EST on Thursday night.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral