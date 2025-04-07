Rockets Coach Breaks Silence on Steph Curry Altercation in Warriors Game
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets matched up on Sunday night in a game that the Warriors needed a win to stay ahead of the pack in the Western Conference standings race. With the Rockets pretty much locked into the second seed, the game served more as an opportunity to secure a quality win before the playoffs than a must-win situation.
However, the Rockets were the ones that looked like they wanted it more, handing Golden State a 106-96 loss on Sunday. A major reason for Houston's success was their defense on Steph Curry, holding the former MVP to just three points on the night. During the game, Curry and Rockets head coach Ime Udoka were seen exchanging words, as Udoka addressed it after the game.
“When people start complaining about foul calls or crying about physicality, you’ve done your job,” Udoka told The Athletic regarding the exchange with Curry. “That’s the first step in winning the battle. So I told my team when this team starts crying about it, up the intensity, up the aggressiveness, and make the refs adjust to you.”
Curry and Udoka exchanged words heading into halftime as Steph was visibly upset given the physicality the Rockets were sending at him. Curry's three points on Sunday night were his lowest since he was held to two points against the Memphis Grizzlies earlier in the season during their 144-93 loss.
While the Warriors did get the best of the Rockets in the five-game regular season series, there might be playoff basketball between the two sides depending on how the seeding falls.
