Rudy Gobert's Honest Statement After Warriors-Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, bouncing back from a 107-90 lost they suffered to Minnesota on Friday. Star point guard Steph Curry led all scorers with 30 points in the victory, as the Warriors also got 27 points from Buddy Hield off the bench and 20 points from Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup.
One of the final plays of this game went viral, as Warriors forward Draymond Green dribbled past four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert for a game clinching dunk. Hitting Curry’s signature “night night” celebration, Green had some fun after his big play.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Gobert was optimistic about the state of his team, even if Minnesota’s 12-11 record is underwhelming.
“I like where we’re at,” Gobert said. “Not in terms of the standings, but more in terms of the things we’ve been through as a team… We know, we can exactly feel - like a game like tonight, we can exactly feel what happened. With that mindset, good things will happen.”
Minnesota was in the Western Conference Finals last season after defeating the defending champion Denver Nuggets in a hard-fought seven-game Western Conference Semifinals series. Deciding to trade Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves are now working through the growing pains of having a very different team.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'