Inside The Warriors

Rudy Gobert's Honest Statement After Warriors-Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert spoke after losing to the Golden State Warriors.

Joey Linn

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts to a foul called on him against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts to a foul called on him against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night, bouncing back from a 107-90 lost they suffered to Minnesota on Friday. Star point guard Steph Curry led all scorers with 30 points in the victory, as the Warriors also got 27 points from Buddy Hield off the bench and 20 points from Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup.

One of the final plays of this game went viral, as Warriors forward Draymond Green dribbled past four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert for a game clinching dunk. Hitting Curry’s signature “night night” celebration, Green had some fun after his big play.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Gobert was optimistic about the state of his team, even if Minnesota’s 12-11 record is underwhelming.

“I like where we’re at,” Gobert said. “Not in terms of the standings, but more in terms of the things we’ve been through as a team… We know, we can exactly feel - like a game like tonight, we can exactly feel what happened. With that mindset, good things will happen.”

Minnesota was in the Western Conference Finals last season after defeating the defending champion Denver Nuggets in a hard-fought seven-game Western Conference Semifinals series. Deciding to trade Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves are now working through the growing pains of having a very different team.

Related Articles

WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement

NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'

New Update on Jimmy Butler to Golden State Warriors Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News