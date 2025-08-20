Sabrina Ionesecu Quotes Steph Curry After Clutch Lynx-Liberty Performance
The WNBA is vastly growing with its new era of stars entering the league, and one of the pioneers of this new, exciting era has been Sabrina Ionescu.
After being drafted first overall by the New York Liberty in 2020, Ionescu has cemented herself as one of the top players in the league and even made waves when she went toe-to-toe with Golden State Warriors superstar and best shooter of all time, Steph Curry, in a three-point contest.
Ionescu is a four-time All-Star and three-time All-WNBA Second Team honoree, and her talent was on full display on Tuesday night.
Ionescu sinks the Lynx
The Liberty went into Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Lynx with something to prove, already losing to the team three times this season, and most recently on Saturday. The Lynx went into the game on an impressive six-game winning streak, winning ten of their last 11, but nothing they could have done would have stopped Ionescu in clutch time on Tuesday.
The Liberty were up by four with just 40 seconds left, and the All-Star guard decided to seal the deal. Ionescu pulled up from the "Barclays Center" logo, draining the deep three-pointer plus a foul to push the Liberty's lead to eight.
Via WNBA: "SABRINA IONESCU CAN'T BE STOPPED 😤
She scores the and-1 three pointer to put the @nyliberty up 7 with 33 seconds to go!
MIN-NYL | League Pass"
Ionescu pays homage to Steph Curry
Ionescu finished her clutch performance with 17 points and 11 assists, but that and-one bucket to seal the win against the top team in the WNBA was certainly one of her best moments of the season.
After the shot and huge upset win over the Lynx, Ionescu paid homage to Curry with a simple but effective two-word message.
"Night night," Ionescu said.
Curry's "night night" celebration and phrase have become iconic, and Ionescu has not been afraid to pull it out in big moments, either.
