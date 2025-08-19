Steph Curry Urges Warriors to Sign Familiar Face: NBA Rumors
The Golden State Warriors' offseason continues to be highlighted by one person: Jonathan Kuminga. Due to the complications of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and cap space, the Warriors are unable to make any moves before they come to a resolution on Kuminga's future, whether that be with Golden State or without.
As a result, the Warriors have received plenty of criticism from the fan base, as they wanted their team to come to a resolution so they can fill out their roster before it gets too late. While Al Horford continues to be one of the names mentioned that's waiting for Kuminga's decision, it appears Steph Curry is making his case for the team to bring back a familiar face.
A talented offensive team led by Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors' current roster lacks a standout guard on the wings. Draymond Green surely could've served as that a few years ago, but a 35-year-old can't be trusted to handle the defensive responsibilities on the perimeter anymore. Therefore, Curry is making the case for Gary Payton II to return to the Bay Area.
A member of the 2022 NBA Finals team in Golden State, Payton II had one of his best stretches as a pro after the All-Star break this past season, averaging 9.1 points and shooting a ridiculous 68.8 TS%. According to NBA reporter Scoop B Robinson, Curry knows just how important he is to the team.
"I’m told Curry has been in direct contact with Gary Payton II, pushing for the Warriors to bring the defensive ace back on a two-year deal," Robinson wrote in a recent report. Adding on, Robinson pointed out that Payton's chemistry with Curry in the halfcourt is also an important factor for the NBA legend wanting the free agent guard to return.
Gary Payton II's Rise In The NBA
Trying to make the league as the son of an NBA legend will always come with some form of backlash. After leading the Pac-12 in steals per game in back-to-back seasons at Oregon State, Payton II still went undrafted in 2016. He'd bounce around with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Washington Wizards before finding his spot in Golden State.
Payton II, much like his father, has always been known as a standout defender during his NBA career. But as mentioned, his post-All-Star break run during the 2024-25 season was encouraging for Warriors fans. If he can be a consistent contributor on both ends of the floor, he could see a major role increase next season, if he does end up returning.
