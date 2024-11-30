Star Player's Injury Status Downgraded for Warriors vs Suns
After going through a five-game losing streak due to injuries, the Phoenix Suns have been desperately waiting to get fully healthy again. The team had a brief moment during Tuesday's win against the Los Angeles Lakers but had another scare as Bradley Beal went down with an ankle injury in a loss against the Brooklyn Nets.
Beal had missed five games with a left calf strain before suffering the ankle scare against the Nets, but despite that, Suns coach Mike Budenholzer stated yesterday that Beal would be probable. He specifically mentioned that both Beal and Durant were good to go and did mostly everything in Friday's practice.
However, once Beal was officially listed on the team's injury report against the Golden State Warriors, he was downgraded from probable to questionable. Beal is officially listed as questionable due to left calf injury management.
While being downgraded to questionable doesn't mean that Beal is going to immediately be ruled out, it's never a good sign. Based on what coach Budenholzer said, there shouldn't be a reason for concern when it comes to Beal's injury or his availability. However, he was also the one who said that Beal would be probable at first.
Through 11 games this season, Beal is averaging 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals on 50/40/81 shooting from the field.
The Phoenix Suns face off against the Golden State Warriors at 9:00 p.m. EST tonight.
