Steph Curry Accomplishes Never Before Seen NBA History
Sunday's game against the Dallas Mavericks was one that Steph Curry made sure to remind everyone who exactly he is.
After losing to the Mavericks earlier in February, Curry made a statement on Sunday, putting up 30 points, 7 assists, and 4 rebounds on 60/38/100 shooting from the field. At one point, he even hit a 'Night Night' celebration in the third quarter, then never came back into the game.
Curry's performance was so dominant, that he actually made major history in the process. On Sunday against the Mavericks, Steph Curry became the player with the most games in NBA history to have 30+ points in less than 30 minutes.
Ever since trading for Jimmy Butler, it wasn't just the Warriors who found a renewed sense of life with their 5-1 record, but Curry as well. Since the trade deadline, Curry has averaged 30.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 5.5 three-pointers made on a 61.4% true shooting percentage.
At some point, Steph Curry will have a bad game, it's inevitable. However, the Golden State Warriors will be an incredibly difficult team to beat as they have both Curry and Jimmy Butler playing like this. The team has been succeeding even without Jonathan Kuminga in the lineup, who'll add another massive layer offensively.
The Golden State Warriors face off next against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.
