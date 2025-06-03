Steph Curry Addresses NBA Future After Warriors Retirement
It's hard to believe that the generation of NBA stars many of us grew up on or became accustomed to will soon vanish from the league. With the Shai Gilgeous-Alexanders and Victor Wembanyamas of the world entering the NBA and taking basketball by storm, it sets up a passing of the torch.
One superstar who will pass the torch soon is Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP is still competing at a high level as one of the best players in the league, but at 37 years old, his looming retirement can't be ignored.
It's important that we appreciate the greatest shooter of all time in his final NBA years. The Warriors are desperately looking to build a championship contender around Curry, and they've begun to do so with the acquisition of Jimmy Butler.
While much of the focus is on Curry's final NBA years, the Warriors legend alluded to a potential career after retirement. According to CNBC, Curry said he would "for sure" consider a career in broadcasting post-NBA.
The NBA is set to move to NBC next season with a new TV deal, and the broadcasting company has since brought in high-profile names to cover the league for the 2025-26 season. Former players such as Michael Jordan and Carmelo Anthony are set to join as analysts.
While his age is a concern in terms of a basketball career, Curry is still producing at a high level. This past season, he averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field and 39.7% from three. He, along with Butler and Draymond Green, helped lead the Warriors to a 48-34 record and would have had a shot at the Western Conference Finals if not for a hamstring strain.
