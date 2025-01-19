Steph Curry Announces Injury Update Before Celtics-Warriors
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has led his team to consecutive much-needed victories. Scoring 31 points in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Curry added 26 points in Saturday’s victory over the Washington Wizards.
Sidelined for the final minute of Saturday’s contest, Curry turned his ankle and limped to the locker room.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steph Curry just left late for the locker room limping on that left ankle. So both Curry and Draymond Green have exited with injuries tonight. Draymond is back on the bench in sweats limping pretty noticeably on his left calf.”
Speaking with reporters after the game, Curry gave a simple injury update.
“Feels great,” Curry said. “See you on Monday.”
Golden State hosts the defending champion Boston Celtics on Monday, and it seems Curry expects to play. These matchups are always highly-anticipated, as Golden State defeated Boston in the 2022 NBA Finals.
The Warriors could be without Draymond Green on Monday, as he also left Saturday’s game early.
Via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk: “Steve Kerr says Draymond Green will undergo an MRI tomorrow to see severity of calf injury. Kerr says Steph Curry told him he doesn’t think it’s anything serious but both are considered day to day. But Green sounds like he will miss time.”
Golden State is currently 21-20 on the season.
