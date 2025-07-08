Brad Stevens Makes Al Horford Announcement Amid Warriors Rumors
As the Boston Celtics navigated the new Collective Bargaining Agreement for the first time since its enactment in 2023, major changes were expected. With Jayson Tatum out due to an Achilles injury, it was clear that multiple players would need to be moved off the roster to maintain salary cap flexibility.
Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, two crucial parts of the Celtics' 2024 NBA title team, were traded to the Portland Trailblazers and Atlanta Hawks, respectively.
Luke Kornet, who was a revelation for Boston in the 2024-2025 season as the backup to Al Horford and Porzingis, left in free agency to the San Antonio Spurs on a four-year deal.
Al Horford, who has been excellent in the twilight years of his career, is now a free agent, and President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, had some interesting comments regarding both Kornet and Horford.
"We made offers to both Luke [Kornet] and Al [Horford]. We would love to have had both of them back. I'd say that's unlikely and the only reason that I haven't talked about Al is because I could probably talk about Al my whole press conference," Stevens said.
"I don't want to speak in absolute terms until an ultimate decision is made. If he were to go and play somewhere else, I think [Horford] is an all-time Celtic, and a winner and did everything he could for this organization," he continued.
Words such as those tend to mean that a player has already left or the decision to leave has been made, and for the Golden State Warriors, it could be music to their ears.
The Warriors have held interest in Horford since free agency opened, and they are considered to be the frontrunners for the veteran center.
The team has been clear about their need for another proven center next to Draymond Green, and Horford fits the bill.
Horford averaged 9 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc and 89.5% from the free throw line in the 2024-2025 season.
