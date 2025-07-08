Warriors, Lakers Reportedly Interested in $251 Million Star
With a lot of top free agents off the board or restricted, NBA teams will likely have to look at the trade market or hope for a star to be bought out if they want a player who can make a major change to their playoff hopes next season. Damian Lillard is still a free agent after being bought out by the Milwaukee Bucks, but his injury timeline makes it tough for a contender in need of guard play.
Looking over at the Phoenix Suns, after trading away Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, the next move for them appears to be buying out former All-Star guard Bradley Beal, as his no-trade clause and large contract make it difficult to move him. With the buyout expected to come soon, two teams in the division are expected to express interest.
According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are among the listed suitors expected to pursue Bradley Beal once his buyout is finalized with Phoenix. After Steph Curry went down with an injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the postseason, it was clear that this roster needs more offensive firepower.
Beal averaged 17.0 points per game this past season, shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from three. Beal's role has decreased since arriving in Phoenix, but Golden State would be in a great position if they could add someone like Beal, who scores with such efficiency.
If you want to follow potential connections via Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein, the Timberwolves, Bucks, and Clippers are the only teams of the listed suitors who currently have clients of Bartelstein. While that's not a major determining factor, it's a wrinkle to pay attention to.
Related Articles
Brad Stevens Makes Al Horford Announcement Amid Warriors Rumors
Steve Kerr’s Heartfelt Message Following Key Warriors’ Departure
Latest Update On Celtics Champion Amid Retirement, Warriors Rumors