Steph Curry Breaks Silence on Dealing With New Injury
The Golden State Warriors desperately needed Steph Curry to return so that they could break their losing streak, and they got their wish granted on Friday night.
Curry returned from his pelvic contusion injury that kept him out of the Warriors' last two games, but he struggled on the floor. The Warriors guard put up 23 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals on 33/31/80 shooting from the field. Regardless of his stats, Curry's importance on the court goes beyond the numbers.
After the win against New Orleans, Curry finally addressed his pelvic contusion injury.
"It reminded of me of [2021] when I fell onto the stairs in Houston," Curry said. "Thankfully, I didn't break anything or have a bone damage, it was mostly just a deep serious contusion. I'll feel it for a while, but I can play and can't make it worse."
Even though Curry struggled on the court against the New Orleans Pelicans, he said the injury didn't bother him.
"It didn't bother me, I was just aware of it," Curry said. "I don't know how long it'll take, but as long as I feel like I did tonight and don't have any other incidents where I fall, then I should be fine."
With the way both the LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing, the Golden State Warriors have zero room for error moving forward. Hopefully, Curry's return can push the team into some positive momentum.
