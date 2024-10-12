Steph Curry Injury Update After Leaving Warriors-Kings Game
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings played an NBA preseason game on Friday. Golden State entered this game 2-0 on the preseason.
Star point guard Steph Curry has started all three of Golden State’s preseason contests as he prepares for his 16th season in the NBA. Curry has been limited to just the first half of these preseason games, but exited even earlier than usual on Friday.
Playing just 16 minutes against the Kings, Curry tallied six points, four assists, and three rebounds before leaving due to a finger issue.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steph Curry jammed his finger late in the first half and left for the locker room. Didn't return for the second half, but it doesn't sound like an issue. He's back in the weight room currently going through his normal postgame workout routine, per Warriors.”
This was an important update, as Warriors fans were understandably concerned when Curry left the game.
Slater added an additional update after the game, writing on X, "Steph Curry: Right index finger jammed. X-rays negative, per Warriors. Day-to-day."
Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area also provided an encouraging update prior to this official one from the Warriors:
"Stephen Curry's early night - left late Q1, did not return - is due to a finger issue. Doesn't seem serious, per team source. No need to risk peril in the preseason.”
While it is always concerning when a player exits a game early, especially a player of Curry’s caliber, it does not sound like there is any major concern here.
