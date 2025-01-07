Steph Curry Makes Brutally Honest James Wiseman Statement
The Golden State Warriors have created one of the few NBA dynasties, having one of the most legendary eight-year runs possible. Between the 2014-15 and 2021-22 seasons, the Warriors won four NBA titles and took six trips to the Finals.
What stands out from their dominant eight-year run, is the two seasons in which they missed the playoffs completely. The 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons are certainly anomalies for this Warriors dynasty, especially their 15-win year that landed them the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
In a year where superstar Steph Curry played just five games and Klay Thompson missed the whole season due to injuries, the Warriors then getting to add a top-two talent from the draft seemed like a cheat code.
The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards first overall, so Golden State was on the clock, deciding whether to add a big man in James Wiseman or a guard in LaMelo Ball.
The Warriors opted to choose fit over talent, as they desperately needed frontcourt help. Drafting James Wiseman second overall would ultimately be the wrong choice, as he would play just 60 games before getting traded to the Detroit Pistons.
Steph Curry recently reflected on Golden State's decision to draft Wiseman with ESPN's Tim Keown, saying how things could have gone differently if they went in a different direction.
"I think the postmortem on some of the two-timeline stuff is not great," Curry says. "We picked Wiseman, who's had a rough go. It's not his fault, but we had an opportunity when we were at the bottom of the standings and had the No. 2 pick, and picked Wise. We thought there was going to be a way to bridge that gap, and it didn't work out that way.”
The Warriors certainly fell flat in the 2020 draft, especially in such a rare opportunity for them to add premier young talent to a championship-ready roster. Seeing LaMelo Ball shine with the Charlotte Hornets must be a punch to the guy for Golden State's front office, especially with how the Wiseman situation turned out.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'