Steph Curry Makes Encouraging Statement on Knee Injury
While Stephen Curry is one of the greatest players in NBA history, early in his career it seemed as if he'd have no chance to carve out a role in this league due to injury. In his third season in the NBA, Curry began dealing with injuries to his ankles, limiting him to just 26 games. Curry would stay relatively healthy after that, but has played more than 70 games just once since the 2016-17 season.
The ankles still remain a concern for fans who have witnessed Curry's past, but now he is dealing with a knee injury in his 36-year-old season.
Curry popped up on the injury report with bilateral knee tendinitis about a week ago and addressed the situation following Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“It’s a thing but it’s not a concern,” Curry said in the aftermath of Friday’s 107-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. “It changes my maintenance from my day-to-day program that I do. But I feel great. I feel like I can still get to where I want to on the floor and play 32 (minutes) and still feel fresh.”
“I know the back-to-back conversation, and maybe when we get deeper in the year, there might be certain nights that just call for you to take a game (off),” Curry said. “I don’t want it to be something where the knees are saying something. It’s more just the big-picture perspective. I think we’re in that window.”
Even with the nagging knee injury, all indications point toward Curry being good to go for Sunday's rematch with Minnesota.
