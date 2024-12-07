Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Makes Encouraging Statement on Knee Injury

Golden State Warrior superstar Steph Curry opened up about his new knee injury

Liam Willerup

Dec 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) waits for the play to start against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) waits for the play to start against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images
In this story:

While Stephen Curry is one of the greatest players in NBA history, early in his career it seemed as if he'd have no chance to carve out a role in this league due to injury. In his third season in the NBA, Curry began dealing with injuries to his ankles, limiting him to just 26 games. Curry would stay relatively healthy after that, but has played more than 70 games just once since the 2016-17 season.

The ankles still remain a concern for fans who have witnessed Curry's past, but now he is dealing with a knee injury in his 36-year-old season.

Curry popped up on the injury report with bilateral knee tendinitis about a week ago and addressed the situation following Friday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“It’s a thing but it’s not a concern,” Curry said in the aftermath of Friday’s 107-90 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. “It changes my maintenance from my day-to-day program that I do. But I feel great. I feel like I can still get to where I want to on the floor and play 32 (minutes) and still feel fresh.”

“I know the back-to-back conversation, and maybe when we get deeper in the year, there might be certain nights that just call for you to take a game (off),” Curry said. “I don’t want it to be something where the knees are saying something. It’s more just the big-picture perspective. I think we’re in that window.”

Even with the nagging knee injury, all indications point toward Curry being good to go for Sunday's rematch with Minnesota.

Related Articles

NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors

Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion

Draymond Green Issues Challenge to Golden State Warriors

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News