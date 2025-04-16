Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Grizzlies Play-In

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry made NBA Play-In history against the Memphis Grizzlies

Farbod Esnaashari

Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball over Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors had a 0-3 record when it came to being in the NBA's dreaded Play-In tournament, but that all came to an end on Tuesday night.

The Warriors narrowly escaped blowing a 20-point lead and going 0-4 against the Grizzlies, but a five-second call changed all of that. The team needed some fourth-quarter heroics from Steph Curry, who made history in the process.

Against the Grizzlies, Curry put up 37 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal on 41/46/100 shooting from the field.

After the win, Curry officially now has the most 30-point games in NBA Play-in history.

The more important fact is that the Golden State Warriors are officially locked into the NBA playoffs. They'll face the Houston Rockets in the first round, with their first game being on Sunday, April 20. Curry is 4-0 in playoff series against the Rockets.

The Warriors' playoff series against Houston will be a very fascinating one on both sides. Houston was the second-seed for a reason, but Golden State has been the giant they've never quite been able to slay. Meanwhile, the Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA since trading for Jimmy Butler.

While many are likely picking the Golden State Warriors to win due to experience, the Houston Rockets should have a chip on their shoulder and won't make it easy.

