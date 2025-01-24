Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Bulls

Liam Willerup

Jan 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) removes his sleeveless hoodie during warm ups before the game against the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Going up against the Chicago Bulls in the second night of a back-to-back after suffering defeat to the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry received some positive news heading into the game that he'd be selected as an All-Star starter for his 11th appearance this coming February.

While Curry is focused on helping Golden State turn their season around, the milestone was another to add to his Hall of Fame resume. Additionally, Curry went on to make NBA history tonight as the league's greatest three-point shooter, adding another milestone to his impressive three-point record.

With a made three in the first half against the Bulls, Curry eclipsed 3,900 career threes in his career. The mark pushes him closer to reaching the 4,000 milestone, as he could end up finishing his career with a 1,000-made threes gap between him and Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden.

While Curry ended the 2023-24 season with his second-most threes made in a season, he's unlikely to surpass that mark this season due to injuries that have held him out of games this year. However, Curry has yet to make less than 200 threes in a season where he's been healthy since his second year in the league.

Even with NBA players shooting the three at a higher rate than ever before, nobody is in position to catch the Warriors guard anytime soon on the all-time list.

LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

