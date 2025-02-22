Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Kings
The Golden State Warriors know their time with guard Steph Curry is coming to an end in the next few seasons, so trading for Jimmy Butler was a significant move in showing him the organization cares about trying to go for one more run. Even if Curry retires within the next few seasons, his current level of play remains sky-high.
Coming into the season off a fantastic Olympic performance with Team USA to winning another All-Star Game MVP, Curry and the Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings on Friday night to win their first game after the All-Star break. Even though it didn't require a dominant performance from Curry, he made NBA history in the process yet again.
Following his 20-point performance in the 132-108 win over the Kings, Curry ties NBA legend Michael Jordan for the most games with 20 or more points by a guard after turning 35. Curry turned 35 years old during the 2022-23 season on March 14th, 2023.
This accomplishment is just one of many during this last stretch of games for Curry. Since the NBA trade deadline, he's averaged over 30 points per game and the Warriors are 4-1 in their last five games.
Looking ahead, the Warriors are set for a rematch against Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday on ABC. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. EST at Chase Center in San Francisco.
