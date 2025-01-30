Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors vs OKC Thunder
The Golden State Warriors entered their Wednesday night contest against the West's top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder shorthanded. While Steph Curry returned from injury, they were still without Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga. As the odds were stacked against them and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing at an MVP level, it would take an all-around effort from Golden State to pull it off.
Entering the fourth quarter tied at 84 each, Golden State prevailed and walked away with the 116-109 win. Despite 52 points from Gilgeous-Alexander, Curry had himself 21 points but, most importantly, made his way up a historic NBA list in the process.
After passing up Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson earlier this season, Curry passed Boston Celtics legend Ray Allen tonight to take the 27th spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list, eclipsing Allen's mark of 24,505.
It's not the first time that Curry has made news by passing Allen on an all-time list, as on December 14th, 2021, he surpassed Allen to take possession of the top spot on the NBA's all-time made-threes list in a contest against the New York Knicks.
After losing three of their last four games following their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors have now won two in a row and will welcome the Phoenix Suns to Chase Center on Friday for a Pacific Division matchup with both teams entering at 24 wins on the season.
