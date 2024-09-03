Steph Curry Makes New Statement on Future With Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has continued to reiterate that he wants to spend his entire NBA career with one team. While he also wants to compete for more championships, there is a real possibility those two outcomes cannot both be achieved.
With his All-NBA campaign last season and performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, it is reasonable to believe the 36-year-old Curry can still be the best player on a championship team. That said, every superstar needs a championship-level supporting cast to achieve that goal, and Curry does not currently have that.
This has led to some wondering how much patience Curry will have with Golden State as the only NBA franchise he has known continues to strike out on getting him an established second option.
During a recent appearance on the Today Show, Curry reiterated again that his plan is to retire in Golden State.
“I hope so for sure,” Curry said. “I’ve been there, going into my 16th year. I’ve always said it’s a goal of mine to finish my career with that organization… I wanna keep winning, obviously, and I know we have hopefully some days ahead of still doing that.”
It will take a major change of direction for Golden State to reenter contention, as their current roster is nowhere close to that tier. Missing the playoffs last season, Golden State only made marginal moves this summer, losing Klay Thompson and bringing in a few role players to round out their rotation.
