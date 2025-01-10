Steph Curry Makes Warriors History Against Detroit Pistons
The Golden State Warriors start their four-game road trip tonight as they face off against the Detroit Pistons, who enter with a five-game winning streak and 8-2 in their last 10 games. As for the Warriors, they'll look to avoid a three-game skid as they're 4-6 in their last 10.
Despite appearing on the injury report yesterday, Warriors guard Stephen Curry suited up for tonight's game in the starting lineup alongside Draymond Green, Dennis Schröder, Buddy Hield, and Trayce Jackson-Davis. While already the NBA's all-time leader in threes made and well-documented in Golden State's franchise history, he was able to earn himself another distinction during the first quarter of the contest.
With his efforts so far tonight, Curry has passed franchise great Rick Barry for eighth-most rebounds in franchise history. Curry entered tonight averaging 4.9 rebounds per game.
Obviously, at 6-foot-2, Curry's size limits him in terms of being an impactful rebounder for Golden State. Despite that, he's been able to put up some higher rebounding totals over the years with his career-high being 14 during a 2015 contest against the Sacramento Kings. His double-digit rebounding performances have also led him to 13 career triple-doubles in the regular and post-season combined.
Now being eighth in franchise history for rebounds, Curry trails seventh place Neil Johnston (5,856) by more than 1,000 rebounds for the next spot.
