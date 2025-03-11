Steph Curry on Verge of Making NBA History Before Warriors-Kings
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is only three days away from turning 37 years old. He's potentially even less time away from making even bigger history - making 4,000 three-pointers.
No player in NBA history has made more three-pointers than Curry. The Warriors guard is currently at 3,998 three-pointers made, only two away from jumping to the 4,000 mark. While it's not guaranteed that Curry will make two three-pointers against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, it's likely considering his averages.
Even though Curry hasn't even reached 4,000 three-pointers yet, some believe he'll get to even 5,000 before he retires, including NBA insider Brian Windhorst.
“His conditioning has never been better. If you’re talking about getting to the 5,000, his conditioning will allow him to do it," Windhorst said.
Through 56 games this season, Curry is averaging 4.5 made three-pointers a game. While it's not as high as Curry has achieved in the past, it's still above his average of 4.0 a game. What's fascinating is that Curry was once only shooting around eight three-pointers a game in 2015, now, he's shooting over 11 a game.
Ever since the Golden State Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler, Curry has had a level of freedom he hasn't seen in years. Hopefully, Butler can stay healthy, because he's obviously one of the most important players on the court alongside Curry.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball
Steph Curry's Half Court Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Magic Goes Viral