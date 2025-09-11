Steph Curry Opens Up About Expected Career After NBA Retirement

Stephen Curry’s updated resume:



— 4x NBA Champ

— 2x MVP

— 1x Finals MVP

— 1x Olympic gold medalist

— 10x All-Star

— 10x All-NBA

— 2x Scoring Champ

— 1x CPOTY

— 1x ASG MVP

— 1x STL Champ

— 1x WCF MVP

— Most 3PM in NBA History

— Only unanimous MVP in NBA history

— Best player on… pic.twitter.com/nAMzhmM02L