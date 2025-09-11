Steph Curry Opens Up About Expected Career After NBA Retirement
Steph Curry has cemented himself as the greatest three-point shooter of all time and a top-two point guard in NBA history, while being one of the most beloved superstars the league has ever seen. However, the 37-year-old point guard is inching closer to retirement.
After spending 16 years with the Golden State Warriors and winning four championships and two NBA MVP awards, many have begun to question when Curry will decide to call it quits. While Curry has assured that he still has a couple of years left in him, the end of his playing career is undoubtedly looming.
What's next for Curry?
Last offseason, Curry signed a one-year contract extension worth $62.5 million that keeps him in Golden State through the 2026-27 season, so he has at least two more years in the NBA before he could decide to retire. Still, with a player who has left such a lasting impact on the game of basketball, many find it hard to imagine the sport without him at this point.
Luckily, Curry does not plan on leaving the game, even when he does decide to retire from the NBA.
In a recent interview on the "TODAY" show, Curry opened up about what his plans are after retirement and how he wants to stay involved in the game.
"I see what these coaches go through in the league, so I understand how hard the job is," Curry said. "For me though, it's about figuring a way to have an influence in the game, to give back to it the way that so many people have poured into me. Whether that's a skill development thing, a consultant thing, I don't know what it is, but I know I'm going to be a part of the game where anybody can reach out to me."
Of course, now that Curry has said that, every team will be calling him as soon as he retires, hoping to bring him in for any type of role on the coaching staff. Ideally, Curry can find a spot in the Warriors organization after he ends his playing career, but most fans likely do not even want to think about the superstar point guard retiring anytime soon.
Related Articles
How Would Steph Curry Fare In A One-On-One All-Star Weekend Event?
Steph Curry Gets Honest About His Impact on the NBA
Ex-Warriors Star Drops Hint About Jimmy Butler's Exit From Miami Heat
Draymond Green Breaks Silence on Controversial Play Against Domantas Sabonis