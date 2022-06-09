Injury Update: Steph Curry Says He Will Play Game 4

Steph Curry took a scary collision with Al Horford that seemed to leave him shaken up during Game 3. Fortunately, it seems like it won't be causing him to miss out on Game 4.

When asked about his Game 4 availability, Curry had a very simple statement to make.

“I’m going to play," Curry said. "That’s all I know right now."

While winning Game 4 isn't a must-win for the Golden State Warriors, it's going to be the closest thing to it. A loss would put them in a very critical 3-1 deficit, but it's not something fans haven't seen get overcome numerous times every season.

The Boston Celtics have been a very interesting team to watch in the playoffs from the standpoint of inconsistency. Their last two series have gone to seven games, with each one having numerous blowouts on each side. It wouldn't be impossible to imagine the Warriors winning Game 4 in a blowout fashion, given how the Celtics' last two playoff series have played out.

The biggest issue for the Golden State Warriors moving forward is taking control of the rebounds and turnovers. The team can't afford to continuously get crushed on the boards, and Boston's length is clearly bothering them in that department.

Game 4 between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics is on Friday, June 10 at 6:00 pm PST.

Related Articles

LeBron James Would Join Warriors Over Other Playoff Teams

Anthony Edwards Reveals Pre-Draft Experience With Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry Reveals How Draymond Green Bounced Back in Game 2