Steph Curry Responds to Ex-Teammate After Viral Moment in Lakers-Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry responded to his former NBA teammate.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks into the crowd during a timeout as the Warriors plays against the Charlotte Hornets.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks into the crowd during a timeout as the Warriors plays against the Charlotte Hornets. / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers played an NBA preseason game on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Golden State continued their torrid preseason run, improving to a perfect 5-0 with the victory over their Pacific Division rivals. Superstar point guard Steph Curry returned from a one game absence due to a minor finger injury, and turned in an impressive performance.

With 16 points, six assists, and five rebounds, Curry also had a near-dunk after faking out LeBron James. Certainly not known for his dunking ability, Curry went viral with this play that had fans debating whether or not it even counted as a dunk.

This play went viral on social media, with the Warriors tallying over 300,000 views on their post to X.

Curry’s ex-teammate Ty Jerome was among those unsure if this counts as a dunk. Curry responded to Jerome (via House of Highlights, h/t NBCS Warriors), saying two points equals two points.

Curry does have some dunks in his NBA career, but it is not something he does often. The NBA’s all-time leader in three-point baskets, Curry does most of his damage from long range.

Jerome was with the Warriors during the 2022-23 season, appearing in 45 games (two starts). The 27-year-old guard is now with the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

