Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry responds to viral LeBron James video

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) talk before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) talk before the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers may be rivals when they share the court against one another, with moments such as Austin Reaves' game-winner highlighting last year's series. However, between the two teams, there are a lot of friendships off the court when they aren't battling it out in the Pacific Division.

Two players who have been rivals for a while now, LeBron James and Steph Curry, clearly get along well when they aren't facing each other, as seen during their 2024 Paris Olympics run. Recently, James went viral for starting his golf journey, and Curry decided to have some fun teasing the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

In the video, Curry tries to replicate LeBron's driver swing, drawing some reactions from the crowd watching him. However, he did go on to share a message with James after.

"Unbelievable impersonation of my guy Bron's follow-through in the golf swing, but we all want to welcome LeBron James to the world of golf because the game needs you, big fella," Curry said. A talented golfer himself who has expressed a desire to play professionally after his NBA career, James has a long way to go if he wants to reach Curry's level.

Regardless, the two legends clearly have an appreciation for each other. While they may never share the court together in the NBA, the possibility of them playing some golf together could be in the future.

