Steph Curry Reveals Injury Update After Warriors-Hornets
The Golden State Warriors started their five-game road trip with a bang, defeating the Orlando Magic 121-115 in large part due to a 56-point performance by Warriors guard Steph Curry. Their follow-up game against the Philadelphia 76ers was one to forget, as Sixers guard Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 44 points in Golden State's loss.
However, the Warriors bounced back against one of the worst teams in the NBA on Monday night, defeating the Charlotte Hornets 119-101. Led by 22 points from Buddy Hield off the bench, the Warriors got back to their winning ways since Jimmy Butler's arrival. However, some post-game news from Curry has fans worried about his status for Tuesday's contest.
After rolling his ankle against the Hornets Monday night, Curry told reporters after the game, "It's a minor tweak, it feels alright right now." In a follow-up, Curry was asked if he'd appear for Tuesday's contest against the New York Knicks, saying, "I think I’m going to play, but if my ankle says I shouldn’t play, I won’t play.”
While Curry's history with his ankles stems from earlier in his career, it's always a scary sight for Warriors fans to hear him battling with an ankle injury. Now that Golden State has taken the sixth seed in the Western Conference, the team could advise against playing Curry on the second leg of a back-to-back.
Regardless, the Warriors are set to tip-off against the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, with it being broadcast on TNT.
