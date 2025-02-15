Steph Curry Reveals NBA Rule He Wants Changed
Similar to other professional sports leagues, the NBA often makes changes to update the modern system of the sport. Whether it’s the NBA Cup or a new All-Star format, the NBA is always trying to stay fresh with new things.
Most of these changes are player or league-based changes, however, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is hoping for more change.
The superstar guard was asked during All-Star media availability what he would like to change if anything, and he responded with an honest statement that made headlines.
“I probably would want to see the refs grading system, that would be more public. The same kind of way our stats are shown on a nightly basis,” Curry said. “Not to make their job any harder because it’s a really hard job but it would be interesting for fan and player perspectives to know why a ref is a great ref and how they rate their system a little bit.”
Fans and players are quick to point out mistakes that refs make during games. A grading system would allow fans and players to know ahead of time what they are getting into before the game even tips off. This not only gives fans something to pay attention to, but it also gives players an opportunity to know what they could and couldn’t get away with more often than not.
Each ref officiates a different way with a different style, leaving players in question to begin the game, unless they are officiated by someone they are familiar with.
Even without a ref grading system, Curry has found success this season which granted him his 11th All-Star selection. Curry is averaging 23.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 43/39/92 from the field this season.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns