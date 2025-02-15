Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry Reveals NBA Rule He Wants Changed

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry wants to see a big change from the NBA

Caleb Sisk

Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors warms up during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors warms up during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

Similar to other professional sports leagues, the NBA often makes changes to update the modern system of the sport. Whether it’s the NBA Cup or a new All-Star format, the NBA is always trying to stay fresh with new things.

Most of these changes are player or league-based changes, however, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is hoping for more change.

The superstar guard was asked during All-Star media availability what he would like to change if anything, and he responded with an honest statement that made headlines.

“I probably would want to see the refs grading system, that would be more public. The same kind of way our stats are shown on a nightly basis,” Curry said. “Not to make their job any harder because it’s a really hard job but it would be interesting for fan and player perspectives to know why a ref is a great ref and how they rate their system a little bit.”

Fans and players are quick to point out mistakes that refs make during games. A grading system would allow fans and players to know ahead of time what they are getting into before the game even tips off. This not only gives fans something to pay attention to, but it also gives players an opportunity to know what they could and couldn’t get away with more often than not.

Golden State Warriors guardStephen Curry
Feb 15, 2025; Oakland, CA, USA; Shaq’s OGs guard Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors talks to media members during the NBA All Star-Practice at Oakland Arena. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Each ref officiates a different way with a different style, leaving players in question to begin the game, unless they are officiated by someone they are familiar with.

Even without a ref grading system, Curry has found success this season which granted him his 11th All-Star selection. Curry is averaging 23.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 43/39/92 from the field this season.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns

NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/News