Steph Curry Reveals Plans After Retirement
Steph Curry's outstanding career has been marked by an impressive array of individual and team achievements throughout his 16 seasons in the NBA. After being drafted in 2009, Curry encountered numerous challenges before becoming an All-Star in 2014, then becoming one of the league's best players shortly thereafter.
Many argue that Curry was the sole reason for the boom in offense in the league, and the way he revolutionized how offenses are made, taught, and constructed in the modern NBA. Curry could walk away from the game now, and his impact would be so profound that it would leave trails for decades.
Curry has the highest career free-throw percentage in NBA history at 91.1% and is the all-time leader in three-pointers made, averaging a remarkable 42.3% from beyond the arc.
But, as Curry continues to age, thoughts of retirement start to creep in. He is now 37 years old, and while he is still playing like the prime version of himself, there have been signs of a slow decline due to injuries. Regardless, nobody can play forever.
In a sit-down interview with CNBC, Curry spoke on life after basketball and what his plans would be once he decides to retire.
"There are a lot of different ways to be a part of an ownership group or a model that makes sense," Curry said about possibly becoming an owner of a franchise.
He continued to hint at his desire to become an owner, saying, "The idea of being a part of an ownership group and the right opportunity that allows me to have an impact on how a franchise should be operated... that's something I'm excited about pursuing."
Curry has two years left on his current contract after signing an extension in August of 2024 to keep him with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season.
NBA legend Michael Jordan found his way into ownership after his career, while Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has expressed his desire to do so as well. There's no telling where it could be, but Curry looks like he'll want to stick around basketball for a while.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Compares Tyrese Haliburton to Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Joins Steph Curry, Lakers Legend On Historic NBA List