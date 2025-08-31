Steph Curry Reveals Possible New Career After NBA Retirement
Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry isn't stepping away from the game of basketball as a player anytime soon, but it's long been presumed that Curry will have a significant presence in the sport even after he does hang up his Under Armours.
One potential avenue for that is coaching, which is what Curry's wife Ayesha believed he was going to do for a living when they first met nearly two decades ago. During a recent interview on the popular "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Ayesha said she initially believed she was going to have to be the breadwinner in the relationship.
“I didn’t know that he was going to end up playing basketball,” Ayesha said. “He said he wanted to be a high school basketball coach. I thought I was going to be, like, the girl out there getting it. I didn’t know.”
Coach Confirmation
While speaking with Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry confirmed his wife's comments about what his profession would have been if he had never made it in the NBA and left the door open on a potential coaching career in the future.
"I mean, anything is possible,” Curry said. “Who knows what the future holds. But the idea of yeah, that alternate universe, I would have been happy as hell to be a high school coach, knowing how important that presence is for kids. Everybody has a role to play. I took a different path.”
"My mom was an educator growing up, so I kind of understood how to connect with people. Seeing people learn a skill, or learn anything really, and that joy that comes with accomplishment, that always got me going."
Other Post Retirement Possibilities
Curry has previously expressed interest in acquiring partial ownership in an NBA franchise upon his retirement. He's already gotten his feet wet in sports ownership as a co-owner of The Bay Area Golf Club, which competes in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL virtual golf league. In a June interview with CNBC, Curry expressed his Michael Jordan-esque ownership aspirations.
"(Jordan) might be the only one in our generation who has sat in that seat and done it that way," Curry said. "The idea of being a part of an ownership group and the right opportunity that allows me to have an impact on how a franchise should be operated, how you're going after true winning, like we've done here with the Warriors, that's something I'm excited about pursuing. It's interesting."
The Golden State Warriors open the regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Oct. 21, with tip-off set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on NBC.
