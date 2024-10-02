Steph Curry Reveals Reason for Warriors Contract Extension
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has had an eventful NBA offseason. Winning his first Olympic gold medal, Curry helped lead Team USA in Paris alongside his head coach Steve Kerr.
Not long after returning from Paris, Curry agreed to a one-year contract extension with Warriors worth $62.6M. This was the maximum contract Curry was eligible for.
The Warriors made it clear leading up to this agreement that they were willing to offer Curry whatever contract he desired. There’s a mutual desire for the two sides to stay together for the entirety of the star point guard’s career, which is something Curry mentioned when asked about re-signing.
“It always has been and still is a goal of mine to be a Warrior for life,” Curry said. “To stay competitive throughout that process. I know it's kind of unheard of, the short list of guys that have been in that position."
Curry emphasized the significance of agreeing to this deal before the season in order to avoid distractions.
“Honestly, the ability to let that be known with the decision to extend and not let that be a distraction or be a talking point all year long," Curry said. "No matter what happens throughout this season, throughout next season, the third year after that, all of my energy is spent on preparing myself to play at a very high level.”
Curry said beyond this, everything else will take care of itself.
Related Articles
Draymond Green's Reaction to Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in USA-France Goes Viral
Boston Celtics Legend Slams Steve Kerr for Controversial Jayson Tatum Decision
Caitlin Clark's Two-Word Reaction to Steph Curry's Performance in USA-France