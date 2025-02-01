Steph Curry's Blunt Statement on Warriors Needing a Trade
The Golden State Warriors got crushed at home by the Phoenix Suns on Friday, losing 130-105 to fall to 24-24 on the season. The Warriors sit in 11th place in the West with the NBA trade deadline less than a week away, and it is clear moves must be made to turn their season around.
The Warriors have been connected to many different stars ahead of the trade deadline, as getting Steph Curry more help seems to be the priority. With Draymond Green continuing to deal with injuries and a lackluster roster around their two stars, even Steph Curry is willing to admit a change needs to be made.
Following Friday's loss to the Suns, Curry got honest about what the Warriors need to do ahead of next Thursday's trade deadline.
"The further you get from winning, [the trade deadline] becomes a little bit more of a sense of urgency," Curry said. "It's not for me to make those decisions. I want to win. So whatever it means to do that... That's not my job. I'm not a coach, I'm not a GM, I'm not an owner. It's pretty clear where I stand on it. Trying to make whatever necessary adjustments there are to win."
The Warriors have been heavily rumored to be gearing up for a trade ahead of the deadline, and Curry seems completely on board for whatever move they have in store. Sitting at .500 after 48 games is uncomfortable territory for this Warriors squad, especially as they build around a 36-year-old Steph Curry.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement