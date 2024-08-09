Steph Curry's Candid Quote After Historic Performance in USA-Serbia
With a historic 36-point performance in Team USA's semifinals victory over Serbia on Thursday, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry led his team to the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal game. It was the breakout performance Curry had been waiting to have, as the four-time NBA champion entered this game just five for 20 from three-point range on the summer.
Curry's 36 points were the second-most all-time by any Team USA player at the Olympics, trailing only Carmelo Anthony's 37-point game in 2012. Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Curry shared a candid quote on what it was like being out there for a game like this.
"It's everything I imagined it to be," Curry said. "Obviously this is my first go around in the Olympics. Knew we were gonna get challenged by a great Serbia team... I just kinda got lost in the moment of understanding how big this stage is and what's at stake for this team. It was special. It's the most fun I've had in a very long time."
As Curry mentioned, this is his first appearance at the Olympics, but he has accomplished nearly everything else there is to accomplish as a professional basketball player. With countless individual and team accolades in the NBA, Curry is looking to add a gold medal to his list of accomplishments.
While Curry led all scorers in this game, he got help from his teammates down the stretch as Team USA came through in the clutch.
Curry's performance in this game was historic, and it gives Team USA a chance to compete for a gold medal against France.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond