Steph Curry's Candid Quote After Historic Performance in USA-Serbia

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry led Team USA to the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal game

Joey Linn

Jul 31, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Stephen Curry (4) in the second quarter against South Sudan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Jul 31, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; United States guard Stephen Curry (4) in the second quarter against South Sudan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
With a historic 36-point performance in Team USA's semifinals victory over Serbia on Thursday, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry led his team to the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal game. It was the breakout performance Curry had been waiting to have, as the four-time NBA champion entered this game just five for 20 from three-point range on the summer.

Curry's 36 points were the second-most all-time by any Team USA player at the Olympics, trailing only Carmelo Anthony's 37-point game in 2012. Speaking on the broadcast after the game, Curry shared a candid quote on what it was like being out there for a game like this.

"It's everything I imagined it to be," Curry said. "Obviously this is my first go around in the Olympics. Knew we were gonna get challenged by a great Serbia team... I just kinda got lost in the moment of understanding how big this stage is and what's at stake for this team. It was special. It's the most fun I've had in a very long time."

As Curry mentioned, this is his first appearance at the Olympics, but he has accomplished nearly everything else there is to accomplish as a professional basketball player. With countless individual and team accolades in the NBA, Curry is looking to add a gold medal to his list of accomplishments.

While Curry led all scorers in this game, he got help from his teammates down the stretch as Team USA came through in the clutch.

Curry's performance in this game was historic, and it gives Team USA a chance to compete for a gold medal against France.

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

