Steph Curry's Final Injury Status for Warriors-Pistons
The Golden State Warriors enter Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Pistons in desperate need of a win. Having lost back-to-back games against shorthanded opponents (Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat), Golden State is now just 18-18 on the season.
This contest in Detroit is the front end of a back-to-back for Golden State, which is presumably what landed Steph Curry on the injury report with left knee inflammation. Curry’s official status was questionable, as he is currently not expected to play both nights of a back-to-back as he manages this knee issue.
Speaking with reporters pregame, Steve Kerr revealed his star point guard’s final injury status.
Curry has been upgraded to available for this game against the Pistons.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Steph Curry and Draymond Green will play tonight in Detroit. Moses Moody and Andrew Wiggins are out. Wiggins had to fly back to Bay Area for personal reasons. Kerr didn’t want to infringe on privacy, but said everything is ‘all good’ with Wiggins.”
As noted here, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is out due to personal reasons. It will be interesting to see how Golden State handles Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers, which will presumably come without Curry unless the medical team changes its recent protocol for the star point guard.
For now, the Warriors are looking for a win against the 19-18 Pistons.
