Steph Curry's Final Injury Status for Warriors vs Bucks

The Golden State Warriors have announced Steph Curry's official injury status against the Milwaukee Bucks

Logan Struck

Feb 5, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) sits on the bench during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a huge win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday in Jimmy Butler's debut, but have a much tougher matchup ahead of them. The Warriors are traveling to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, one of the most dangerous teams in the East.

Luckily for the Warriors, they are catching a break with superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out due to a left calf strain. Antetokounmpo is having another MVP-caliber season but is set to be sidelined for the next week. Given the clear-cut opportunity to win two consecutive games, the Warriors need Steph Curry and company to step up and capitalize.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34)
Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

After being given a questionable status heading into Monday's matchup, the Warriors have announced that Curry is available to play in Milwaukee. The superstar point guard is battling quad soreness, but the Warriors have given him the green light to suit up.

Curry is having a great year, but has been on a tear recently. The 11-time All-Star is averaging 34.3 points and 5.7 assists through the last three games, despite the Warriors going just 1-2 in that stretch.

Curry is facing off against Bucks star point guard Damian Lillard, who the Warriors superstar has a great track record against. Through 25 head-to-head career matchups, Curry is averaging 31.3 points, shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with a 17-8 record. With Curry available on Monday, the Warriors have no excuse to not come out with a win.

Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

