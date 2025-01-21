Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Honest Statement After Warriors' Blowout Loss to Celtics

The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Boston Celtics.

Joey Linn

Jan 7, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the game against the Miami Heat at Chase Center.
/ John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Boston Celtics on Monday. Back to .500 on the season at 21-21, the Warriors are tied for 10th in the Western Conference standings with their Pacific Division rival Phoenix Suns.

Speaking with reporters after this loss, Warriors star Steph Curry got honest about what was a disappointing performance for his team.

“I have no idea, it’s just a tough one from the end of the first quarter through the rest of the game,” Curry said. “I thought we came out with pretty good life and energy. Big part of our season has been when we can’t score, we lose spirit, we lose life, we lose competitiveness. You can get away with it against some teams. Against the defending champs it’s not a good formula for success.”

On the outside noise the Warriors may be hearing right now, Curry said they just need to keep focus.

“We need to have positive vibes in our locker room no matter what happens in a win or a loss,” Curry said. “You just got to be able to come with the right attitude. Like I said, it’s a belief thing that we can win whatever game is in front of us."

Curry added, “It’s more so like an in-game thing. If doubt creeps in or a mindset that you're not supposed to be on the floor, you're a team that’s unbeatable, like I don't know what it could be or what it is. You have to be able to just focus on what we need to do and hope it works out.”

The Warriors will play again on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.

