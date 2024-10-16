Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Incredible Shot in Warriors-Lakers Goes Viral

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry had an incredible shot vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball against the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at the Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are playing an NBA preseason game on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. These two teams will meet again on Friday at Chase Center.

Star point guard Steph Curry has been dealing with a finger issue after jamming it defensively against the Sacramento Kings. X-rays came back negative, and Curry was able to suit up and play on Tuesday against Los Angeles.

The Warriors entered this game with a perfect 4-0 record in the preseason. While Curry converted on just four of his 14 three-point attempts through three preseason games, he is always one shot away from catching a rhythm.

Connecting on his signature look away three on Tuesday, Curry went viral with this incredible shot.

This video tallied over 415,000 views in less than 30 minutes on the Warriors Instagram account. This page has 32.4 million followers, and many are diehard Curry fans who loved this shot from the superstar point guard.

The NBA also posted Curry's shot on X.

The 2024-25 NBA season will be Curry’s 16th in the league. Still playing at a high level, Curry hopes to continue competing for NBA championships.

While the NBA preseason does not mean much, the Warriors have to feel good about how they have performed thus far. If they can carry this over into the regular season, Golden State can put themselves in a good spot.

