Steph Curry’s Injury Status for Kings-Warriors
Since firing head coach Mike Brown, the Sacramento Kings ended their six-game losing streak and now take their three-game winning streak into Golden State for a Pacific Division showdown against the Golden State Warriors. Coming off a 121-113 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors aim to secure a three-game winning streak for the first time since November.
Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox is set to miss Sunday's contest due to a glute contusion he sustained during their 138-133 win over the Grizzlies. In other injury news, Golden State was without their star, Stephen Curry, in their last game against Memphis. Ahead of Sunday's contest, news about the star's availability has been released.
Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry is set to make his return from injury after sitting out last night's contest.
In his 16th season, Curry is averaging 22.3 points, 6.5 assists, and shooting 41.8% from behind the arc.
A win tonight would go a long way for both franchises, as Golden State would move to half a game back of the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.
As for Sacramento, a win would put them half a game back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 10th seed.
Tip-off is set for 5:30 PM PST at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'