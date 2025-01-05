Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry’s Injury Status for Kings-Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report against the Sacramento Kings.

Liam Willerup

Apr 15, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) turns the ball over while dribbling next to Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the second quarter during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
/ Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Since firing head coach Mike Brown, the Sacramento Kings ended their six-game losing streak and now take their three-game winning streak into Golden State for a Pacific Division showdown against the Golden State Warriors. Coming off a 121-113 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Warriors aim to secure a three-game winning streak for the first time since November.

Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox is set to miss Sunday's contest due to a glute contusion he sustained during their 138-133 win over the Grizzlies. In other injury news, Golden State was without their star, Stephen Curry, in their last game against Memphis. Ahead of Sunday's contest, news about the star's availability has been released.

Stephen Curry
Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands on one leg during warmups before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry is set to make his return from injury after sitting out last night's contest.

In his 16th season, Curry is averaging 22.3 points, 6.5 assists, and shooting 41.8% from behind the arc.

A win tonight would go a long way for both franchises, as Golden State would move to half a game back of the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

As for Sacramento, a win would put them half a game back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 10th seed.

Tip-off is set for 5:30 PM PST at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

