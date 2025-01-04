Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors-Grizzlies

Inside The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have listed Steph Curry on the injury report.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three-point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. They have a chance to redeem themselves from the blowout loss they were dealt at the hands of the Grizzlies back on December 19th.

The Grizzlies ran away with the game from the first quarter and never looked back. The Warriors were never able to get out of the starting gate, with Steph Curry totaling 2 points and missing every shot he took.

The Warriors and the Grizzlies will meet a total of four times this regular season and with the series tied at one game apiece, the outcome of these two next games could have a strong impact at the end of the season when it comes down to seeding.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, they will need to head into today's game without Curry and his offensive skillset as he is currently listed as out as he manages a bilateral knee injury.

Curry has averaged 24.7 points, 6.2 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 steals in the 43 games he has played against the Grizzlies. While shooting 47/44/94 splits from the field. The Warriors bench will need to step up to the challenge and fill the scoring void that Steph will leave in his absence from today's game.

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.

