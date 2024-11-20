Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors-Hawks

The Golden State Warriors have released their injury report against the Atlanta Hawks.

Joey Linn

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks into the crowd during a timeout as the Warriors plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks into the crowd during a timeout as the Warriors plays against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. / Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have just three losses all season, and two have come against the LA Clippers. Falling to the Clippers on Monday night at Intuit Dome, the Warriors dropped to 10-3 on the season. 

This loss momentarily brought Golden State’s winning percentage below the Oklahoma City Thunder’s, but the Warriors have now regained sole possession of first place with OKC’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Looking to extend their lead at top of the Western Conference standings, Golden State has an opportunity to get back in the win column on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Warriors have released their injury report for this game, and star point guard Steph Curry is being listed as probable with left knee bursitis. Curry was listed as questionable against Clippers with this same injury designation, but head coach Steve Kerr told reporters before the game there was no concern there.

Curry ended up playing 32 minutes in the loss to LA, tallying 26 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Atlanta enters this game against Golden State with a 7-8 record on the year. Defeating the Sacramento Kings by one point on Monday, Atlanta came away with an impressive win behind 19 assists from star guard Trae Young.

This game on Wednesday night will be a brief stop at home for the Warriors before they hit the road for games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday and San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Joey Linn
