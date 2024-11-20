Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors-Hawks
The Golden State Warriors have just three losses all season, and two have come against the LA Clippers. Falling to the Clippers on Monday night at Intuit Dome, the Warriors dropped to 10-3 on the season.
This loss momentarily brought Golden State’s winning percentage below the Oklahoma City Thunder’s, but the Warriors have now regained sole possession of first place with OKC’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Looking to extend their lead at top of the Western Conference standings, Golden State has an opportunity to get back in the win column on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Warriors have released their injury report for this game, and star point guard Steph Curry is being listed as probable with left knee bursitis. Curry was listed as questionable against Clippers with this same injury designation, but head coach Steve Kerr told reporters before the game there was no concern there.
Curry ended up playing 32 minutes in the loss to LA, tallying 26 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Atlanta enters this game against Golden State with a 7-8 record on the year. Defeating the Sacramento Kings by one point on Monday, Atlanta came away with an impressive win behind 19 assists from star guard Trae Young.
This game on Wednesday night will be a brief stop at home for the Warriors before they hit the road for games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday and San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'