Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors-Suns
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry missed Friday night’s game against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome in Inglewood. This was a planned rest day for Curry, as the official designation was bilateral knee injury management.
With Friday’s game being the front end of a back to back for Golden State, Curry sat out while his team fell to the Clippers for the third time this season. Losing the season series to their Pacific Division rivals, Golden State will not have the tiebreaker over LA.
Facing another Pacific Division opponent on Saturday, the Warriors are back home at Chase Center where they are hosting the Phoenix Suns.
Curry is not listed on the injury report for this game, and will make his return to the lineup.
Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: "Draymond Green and Moses Moody are questionable vs the Suns tonight. Steph Curry is cleared. Devin Booker, Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic are out for Phoenix. Nurkic is serving a suspension."
Moody has since been ruled out, but Green is going through his pregame routine in hopes of playing against Phoenix.
Golden State is in desperate need of a win, having dropped to an even .500 at 15-15 after losing to the Clippers. The Suns are also 15-15, making this an even more important game for both teams.
Related Articles
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
NBA Admits Big Missed Call in Warriors-Celtics Game'