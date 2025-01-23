Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Bulls
After an incredibly disappointing loss against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors are already back in action on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls.
The desperation has become palpable for Golden State, especially after falling into a losing record against the Kings. They have a great opportunity to break out of that against the Bulls, but they may have to do it incredibly shorthanded.
The Golden State Warriors have listed Steph Curry as questionable against the Chicago Bulls due to bilateral knee injury management.
Curry has been dealing with his bilateral knee injury throughout the season and has rested on back-to-backs already before. He's reportedly been pushing to have that restriction lifted, but that will ultimately be the decision of the team's medical staff.
Through 35 games this season, Curry has averaged 22.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.9 rebounds on 45/41/94 shooting from the field. His numbers have been a drop from his career average, but he's still playing like an All-Star. Through 27 career games against the Bulls, Curry has averaged 22.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.
While the Golden State Warriors shouldn't need Steph Curry to beat the Chicago Bulls, they're already going to be down both Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green entering the contest. The team will be severely shorthanded and does not want to fall two games under .500.
