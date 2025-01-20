Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Celtics
There are very few games in the NBA that bring as much as excitement as when the Golden State Warriors face off against the Boston Celtics. Unfortunately, tonight will be the last time these two teams face off in the season.
The last time these two teams faced off was on November 6, when the Warriors were arguably the best team in the Western Conference. Times have drastically changed since then, as Golden State is no longer 7-1, but 21-20. Conversely, Boston has also lost three out of their last five games.
The big question for the Golden State Warriors is whether or not Steph Curry will play against the Celtics on Monday.
The Warriors have officially listed Steph Curry as questionable against the Celtics due to a left ankle sprain. Curry's injury is a new one, as he's played in the last three games straight for the Warriors. While Curry is questionable, he mentioned that he planned on playing against the Celtics
Through the 33 games that Curry played this season, he's averaged 23.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on 45/41/94 shooting from the field. For as good as those numbers are, they've been a bit of a downgrade for Curry, who just averaged 26.4 points last season and 29.4 points in 2023. Much of that could be pointed toward Curry facing more aggressive defense as his current teammates aren't very offensively powered.
The Golden State Warriors face off against the Boston Celtics at 5:00 p.m. EST on Monday.
Related Articles
NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors
WNBA Star Goes Viral With Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement