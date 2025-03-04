Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Knicks
The Golden State Warriors are heading into a huge cross-conference matchup against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The Warriors have won eight of their last ten games to improve to 33-28 on the season and take sole possession of sixth place in the Western Conference.
The Knicks are on a hot streak of their own, winning three consecutive games, and are sitting comfortably in third place in the East with minimal room to move up or down.
Unfortunately for the Warriors in such a big game, superstar point guard Steph Curry has been added to the injury report. The Warriors have listed Curry as questionable for Tuesday's game with right ankle soreness.
Curry has had ankle concerns for most of his career, but it has not affected him much this season. Curry has missed nine games this season, but none since the start of February.
The 36-year-old superstar continues to shine this season, averaging 24.0 points and 6.2 assists per game with 44.7/39.5/92.6 shooting splits, but has stepped up his game since the Warriors traded for six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.
In his last three games, Curry is averaging 25.0 points and 11.5 assists, highlighted by a 56-point outburst in their win over the Orlando Magic. The Warriors cannot afford to be without Curry on Tuesday, but it would give Butler an opportunity to take control of the offense.
The Warriors are 6-3 when Curry sits this season, but they are certainly not looking to add a tally to that against the Knicks.
