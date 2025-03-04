Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Knicks

The Golden State Warriors have listed Steph Curry on the injury report against the New York Knicks

Logan Struck

Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors are heading into a huge cross-conference matchup against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The Warriors have won eight of their last ten games to improve to 33-28 on the season and take sole possession of sixth place in the Western Conference.

The Knicks are on a hot streak of their own, winning three consecutive games, and are sitting comfortably in third place in the East with minimal room to move up or down.

Unfortunately for the Warriors in such a big game, superstar point guard Steph Curry has been added to the injury report. The Warriors have listed Curry as questionable for Tuesday's game with right ankle soreness.

Curry has had ankle concerns for most of his career, but it has not affected him much this season. Curry has missed nine games this season, but none since the start of February.

The 36-year-old superstar continues to shine this season, averaging 24.0 points and 6.2 assists per game with 44.7/39.5/92.6 shooting splits, but has stepped up his game since the Warriors traded for six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30)
Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In his last three games, Curry is averaging 25.0 points and 11.5 assists, highlighted by a 56-point outburst in their win over the Orlando Magic. The Warriors cannot afford to be without Curry on Tuesday, but it would give Butler an opportunity to take control of the offense.

The Warriors are 6-3 when Curry sits this season, but they are certainly not looking to add a tally to that against the Knicks.

Related Articles

NBA Trade Idea Sends Former 2x All-Star to Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green Reveals True Feelings on NBA Basketball

Steve Kerr's Kevin Durant Statement Before Warriors-Suns

Published
Logan Struck
LOGAN STRUCK

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

Home/News