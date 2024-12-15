Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Mavericks
The Golden State Warriors face off against Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this season tonight. Anytime Steph Curry and Klay Thompson share a court together, it's a special moment.
Unfortunately, there's a chance that NBA fans won't see the two players face off against each other tonight. The Warriors have officially listed Steph Curry as questionable with a right cervical facet inflammation against the Mavericks tonight. The injury is a brand new one for Curry, as he was previously listed with tendinitis; Curry is likely still dealing with that as well.
The last time Curry faced off against Klay Thompson and the Mavericks, he put up 37 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 blocks on 51.8% shooting from the field. It was clear that he was on an absolute mission to win against Klay and defend home court. Curry even scored the last 12 points to finish the game.
Curry has dealt with numerous injuries this season, but surprisingly, he's only missed five games so far, with all of them combined. Through the 19 games that he's played, Curry has averaged 22.8 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.2 rebounds on 45/41/92 shooting from the field. Even with Curry playing in the last three games, the Warriors have lost four of their last five matchups.
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks face off at 8:30 p.m. EST tonight.
